Cardinals Make Final Roster Move Ahead of Bears Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are elevating DL Ben Stille from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 9's home matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Still has played in a total of five games this season, though three came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they signed him off Arizona's practice squad earlier this season.
Stille has played in the last two games for Arizona, deflecting a pass and recording a sack as a rotational piece along a banged up Cardinals defensive line that is without Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols and Darius Robinson.
From Chicago:
"The Bears on Saturday activated tackle Larry Borom off injured reserve and elevated tackle Jake Curhan and cornerback Reddy Steward from the practice squad to the 53-man roster."
The Cardinals stroll into Week 9 having won back to back games for the first time under Jonathan Gannon, though the head coach himself knows there's a challenge ahead when it comes to the Bears:
"Good football team coming in here. Offensively, (the) quarterback can make magic. (He’s a) really good player (that) can beat you with his arm and his legs. They got really good skill guys and a good scheme," Gannon said.
"Defensively, I think (they’re) one of the best defenses we’ll play truthfully. They play extremely hard. They're very sound. They tackle, they pressure the quarterback, they can cover and impact players on all three levels. They've got continuity on that side of the ball.
"They play with accelerated vision as I would say. They take the ball away. We've got our work cut out for us. It's going to be a big-time challenge.”
Official inactives for both the Cardinals and Bears will be released 90 minutes ahead of game time on Sunday.