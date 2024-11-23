All Cardinals

Cardinals Make Final Roster Move Before Seahawks Game

The Arizona Cardinals called one practice squad player up.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) looks to punch the ball from the hands of teammate Andre Chachere (36) during the team's training camp session at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 24, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) looks to punch the ball from the hands of teammate Andre Chachere (36) during the team's training camp session at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 24, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are elevating practice squad safety Andre Chachere to the active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 12 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

Chachere will wear No. 36 according to the team.

As AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban highlighted on Twitter/X, Chachere played in all 17 games for the Cardinals last season and was recently signed to the practice squad this past week.

The move comes with starting safety Jalen Thompson out with an ankle injury for a second consecutive game. Thompson did not practice with the team this week.

Arizona relied on typical starter Budda Baker and rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson last time out in a win over the New York Jets, and that again looks to be the case entering Sunday.

Taylor-Demerson did find himself on the injury report with a back injury this week, though he practiced all three days and was removed after Friday, giving him the green light.

Against one of the league's top passing attacks, the Cardinals will need every ounce of help possible in a game that could have divisional implications down the stretch of the season.

Chachere, who spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars previously, has not played a game in 2024. He did start five games last year for Arizona nad logged 30 tackles with three passes defensed.

With Thompson out, the Cardinals also ruled Darius Robinson, Xavier Thomas and Jonah Williams questionable with their respective injuries.

Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to game time on Sunday, which is set for 2:25 PM AZ time.

