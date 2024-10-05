Cardinals Make Final Roster Moves vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are elevating OT Charlie Heck and K Chad Ryland from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 5 battle against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cardinals have offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum and kicker Matt Prater listed as questionable on their injury report, so this may be a tip of the hat in their indications of whether or not either will suit up.
Heck saw brief action with the Cardinals in Week 3 after filling in for Jackson Barton at right tackle. Heck, who had started numerous games for the Houston Texans previously, was the fourth player to feature at right tackle for Arizona this season.
Ryland was previously worked out by the Cardinals last week and was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. He previously kicked for the New England Patriots last season.
Prater only practiced Friday while Beachum practiced both Thursday and Friday. Both players were non participants on Wednesday.
Official inactives will be required 90 minutes prior to kickoff, which is set for 1:05 PM on Sunday. We'll know officially then if either Beachum or Prater will play, though today's moves indicate both could be out.
The Cardinals also previously ruled out OL Isaiah Adams and CB Garrett Williams. Along with Beachum and Prater, Khyiris Tonga and Christian Jones are questionable for Week 5.
Trey McBride was a late addition to the team's injury report on Saturday and will be questionable with a ribs injury after clearing concussion protocol this week.