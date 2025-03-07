Cardinals Make First Moves of Free Agency
The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed their first batch of players ahead of free agency in long-snapper Aaron Brewer and special teams player Joey Blount, as officially announced by the organization today.
More from the team's media relations staff:
"Arizona’s longest-tenured player, Brewer (6-5, 232) has played in 132 regular season games with Arizona the past nine seasons (2016-24) after originally joining the Cardinals in 2016. The 34-year old Brewer appeared in all 17 games last year with the Cardinals, marking the ninth time in 13 NFL seasons he played in every game. He entered the league with Denver in 2012 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Diego State and snapped in all 64 regular season games and eight postseason contests in four seasons (2012-15) with the Broncos. In his career, Brewer has played in 196 regular season games and has 21 special teams tackles.
"Blount (6-1, 201) played the last two seasons (2023-24) with Arizona after originally entering the league as a rookie free agent with Seattle in 2022. In two seasons with the Cardinals, the 26-year old Blount appeared in 26 games and had 16 tackles and two forced fumbles on special teams while adding an interception and a pass defensed on defense. Blount appeared in a career-high 15 games in 2024 and finished with seven tackles on special teams. In three NFL seasons with the Seahawks and Cardinals, Blount appeared in 37 games (one start) with 24 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on special teams to go along with an interception and pass defensed on defense."
The Cardinals now have 24 free agents set to enter free agency, which officially begins next week on March 12.
Contract details have yet to be revealed. Heading into today, the Cardinals had north of $70 million in cap space.