Cardinals Make First Round of Roster Cuts
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced six players have been released from their roster on Monday:
- Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin
- Linebacker Chris Garrett
- Cornerback Delonte Hood
- Safety Verone McKinley III
- Cornerback Michael Ojemudia
- Offensive lineman Austen Pleasants
The Cardinals and all other NFL teams are required to have their regular season roster trimmed to 53 by 1:00 PM Arizona time on Tuesday.
The Cardinals' roster now sits at 85 players.
More from AZCardinals.com:
"Any players cut with less than four accrued seasons -- including all six players Monday -- must go through waivers and can be claimed (although they must end up on a team's initial 53-man roster.) If they clear waivers, the Cardinals can bring that player back to their own practice squad if they choose."
The Cardinals have some massive decisions to make when it comes to their overall roster construction, as head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff will try to assemble the best 53 players possible ahead of their regular season opener in Buffalo.
"I think it's a challenge that you have to do well," Gannon told reporters today.
"Because you're looking at the 53 and the practice squad, as we sit here today, the roles will be defined with what that looks like and how important every role is. I feel really good about the guys that we're picking from to fill out those roles."
With roughly 30 more players that need to be sent packing, the choices will only grow tougher - though the Cardinals' process of molding their final roster has officially begun.