Cardinals Make Last Minute Roster Moves vs Rams
LOS ANGELES -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following two roster moves ahead of Week 17's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams:
"Elevated running back Michael Carter and safety Andre Chachere (SASH-er-ay) to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations
"Carter will wear jersey #22 and Chachere will wear #36."
Carter's elevation was expected, as both James Conner and Trey Benson were listed as questionable heading into SoFi Stadium with fellow rusher Emari Demercado on injured reserve.
Conner reportedly will play - though we'll get official word when inactives are announced 90 minutes ahead of game time.
In last week's loss vs. Carolina, Carter carried the ball five times for 18 yards and caught five receptions for 30 yards. He again could be in for a similar line of work vs. Los Angeles.
With safety Joey Blount already ruled out previously, Chachere will take on the role of another backup safety next to Dadrion Taylor-Demerson while likely handling special teams duties as well, as Blount was a core player in the third facet for Arizona.
Chachere has played in one game for the Cardinals this season.
Elijah Jones and Matt Prater were previously ruled out alongside Blount. Also questionable alongside Conner and Benson are Evan Brown and Baron Browning.
The Cardinals are out of the playoff picture but hope to play spoiler to the Rams, who are hoping to secure the NFC West over the weekend with a win and some help.
Cardinals-Rams kicks off at 5:00 PM local time here in Los Angeles, 6:00 PM AZ Time.