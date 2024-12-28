All Cardinals

Cardinals Make Last Minute Roster Moves vs Rams

The Arizona Cardinals elevated two players from the practice squad.

Donnie Druin

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) hands off to running back Michael Carter (22) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) hands off to running back Michael Carter (22) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOS ANGELES -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following two roster moves ahead of Week 17's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams:

"Elevated running back Michael Carter and safety Andre Chachere (SASH-er-ay) to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

"Carter will wear jersey #22 and Chachere will wear #36."

Carter's elevation was expected, as both James Conner and Trey Benson were listed as questionable heading into SoFi Stadium with fellow rusher Emari Demercado on injured reserve.

Conner reportedly will play - though we'll get official word when inactives are announced 90 minutes ahead of game time.

In last week's loss vs. Carolina, Carter carried the ball five times for 18 yards and caught five receptions for 30 yards. He again could be in for a similar line of work vs. Los Angeles.

With safety Joey Blount already ruled out previously, Chachere will take on the role of another backup safety next to Dadrion Taylor-Demerson while likely handling special teams duties as well, as Blount was a core player in the third facet for Arizona.

Chachere has played in one game for the Cardinals this season.

Elijah Jones and Matt Prater were previously ruled out alongside Blount. Also questionable alongside Conner and Benson are Evan Brown and Baron Browning.

The Cardinals are out of the playoff picture but hope to play spoiler to the Rams, who are hoping to secure the NFC West over the weekend with a win and some help.

Cardinals-Rams kicks off at 5:00 PM local time here in Los Angeles, 6:00 PM AZ Time.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News