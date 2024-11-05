Cardinals Make Roster Moves After Trade Deadline
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals released two players following the conclusion of the league's trade deadline.
CB Darren Hall (active roster) and WR Chris Moore (practice squad) were both released on Tuesday.
The Cardinals traded for Denver Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning yesterday and the league's transaction log showed Hall was the roster spot cleared for Browning, though Hall would be expected to re-sign with Arizona if he clears waivers.
Hall was a preseason darling for the Cardinals, getting run time throughout the secondary at different spots while Arizona rested their starters and making plays in nearly every opportunity presented.
Hall has featured in four games for the Cardinals this season, playing just seven defensive snaps but contributing 36 plays on special teams. He logged one tackle against the Miami Dolphins.
Moore was a free agent signing by the Cardinals this offseason, playing in five games for Arizona and not logging any targets on his 27 snaps.
The Cardinals didn't make any additional moves outside of Browning, though Jonathan Gannon told reporters yesterday he's pretty excited to add the edge rusher.
"Added (LB) Baron Browning from Denver. Edge player. (I) don't know him personally. I did a lot of work on him when he came out. (I) really liked the character and the seriousness of the guy, and (he's a) really good, well-rounded player. We'll get him in here and try to get him going," said Gannon, who also added to his versatility.
“Yeah, when Denver drafted him that was for (former Broncos Head Coach) Vic (Fangio). They played him at inside and then he played outside as well a little bit. He’s been playing outside since (Broncos Head) Coach (Sean) Payton took over, but yeah, I like the versatility, and he plays with a high motor. He's got some pop and some twitch to him and some violence, so a good addition by (General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort).”
Arizona battles the New York Jets this week.