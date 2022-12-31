Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17 Matchup vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals made their standard practice squad elevations ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Arizona Cardinals have made the following roster moves ahead of their Week 17 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons:

- Signed wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad

– Elevated long snapper Hunter Bradley and safety Josh Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

The moves come just hours after news of DeAndre Hopkins being downgraded to out with a knee injury. He was marked as questionable after practicing fully the first two days this week.

That followed news of Budda Baker being ruled out for the rest of the year with a fractured shoulder suffered last week.

With Hopkins absent on the outside, the Cardinals look for either A.J. Green or Robbie Anderson to align opposite of Marquise Brown. Greg Dortch, who paced Arizona in receptions last week, also figures to play a prominent role with David Blough under center.

Zach Allen, Antonio Hamilton and Colt McCoy are the other players already ruled out for Sunday.

Kelvin Beachum, Tanner Vallejo and Marco Wilson are listed as questionable.

Inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals rule DeAndre Hopkins Out vs Falcons

Four Prospects to Watch in CFP

Three Storylines to Watch vs. Falcons

How to Watch: Cardinals-Falcons