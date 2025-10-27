Cardinals Make Surprise Cut After Bye Week
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are releasing RB Michael Carter, according to the NFL transaction log.
DB Darren Hall was also released today.
Carter, with Trey Benson still on injured reserve for one more game and James Conner out for the season, is a bit of a surprise cut considering how thin the Cardinals are at running back.
Emari Demercado, Bam Knight and D'Ernest Johnson look to carry the torch moving forward in Arizona's backfield.
The Cardinals are on the road for Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.
More on Michael Carter
"I love the fight. There’s nothing I don't expect but fighters, so proud of us for that. We’ve got to figure out a way to finish, and come up clutch in those moments," Carter said after the Colts game.
He's been part of a backfield that's struggled to get the run game going as the Cardinals shifted towards a more pass-happy approach with Jacoby Brissett filling in for an injured Kyler Murray.
"And honestly, they're a good team. It’s just hard, because we're right there, we're so close. I mean, we could have won pretty much all of our games. We’re down to the wire on all of them. We’re close. That's why I feel like there’s a vibe in the locker room. We are close and we’re optimistic still. It's not like we're going to blow the operation up, we’re close.
"So, you’ve got to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep playing hard like we’ve been playing. We’ve been playing hard – that's not a question. We play hard and then we’ve got to just find a way, literally, find a way. Like, there's no perfect answer. We just got to find a way.”
This season, Carter had 35 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown. He also had nine receptions for 77 yards.
Why Did Cardinals Release Carter?
It's possible the Cardinals are looking to activate first-round pick DL Walter Nolen from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which would have needed an active roster spot.
Another notable name to watch is Garrett Williams, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this year. While his injury wasn't season-ending, his timetable for return is unclear.
Arizona seems to really like what they have in the Demercado/Knight tandem, as Carter took a backseat to both over the course of the last few weeks before being cut.
Still, with how glowingly the Cardinals have talked about Carter, the move is surprising.