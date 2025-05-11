Cardinals Star WR Named Breakout Candidate
The Arizona Cardinals didn't get much collective production out of their WR group in 2024, and first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr.'s numbers suffered as a result.
There were certainly growing pains for Harrison, and some issues with both QB Kyler Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing down the stretch with regard to the passing game.
Still, Harrison posted a respectable 885 yards and eight touchdowns, despite being anything but a focal point of the Cardinals' offense. Though the second-year wideout did tell Murray the game was moving a bit "fast" for him, he did showcase growth, and there were flashes of the exceptional talent Arizona drafted at No. 4 overall.
So it comes as little surprise to see breakout predictions swirl around Harrison.
Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri compiled one post-Draft breakout candidate from every NFL team, and Harrison was Arizona's representation.
Here's what Macri had to say about Harrison's impending 2025 season:
"After big rookie seasons from first-round wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., Harrison – who was drafted ahead of both – may have had a disappointing year relative to expectations and compared to his peers.
"However, there is hope, as Harrison’s catchable pass rate was among the worst in the league (59%) after seeing 114 passes thrown his way. He came away with just 62 receptions and 885 receiving yards. For context, the average amount of receptions and receiving yards for wide receivers with at least 100 targets last year was 85 receptions and 1,066 receiving yards. Catchable target rate is not a stable metric and should only regress positively for the 2024 fourth overall pick in Year 2."
The eye test corroborates Macri's analysis. Harrison was frequently targeted in no-win situations, with many of the passes thrown his way being forced into tight coverage or simply overthrown. Harrison struggled at times, but it seemed to be a rough concoction of circumstances that led to his less-than-explosive rookie year.
Harrison appears to be headed in the right direction. The Cardinals' orgnization has immense faith in the Ohio State product, as does his QB and head coach.
It's likely only upward from here, but it will depend on a variety of factors. The Cardinals are a run-first team, and their star TE highlights the passing game. They'll need to find a way to utilize their young X receiver, and will need more consistency from both their offensive playcaller and their QB in 2025.
Regardless, it's tough to imagine Harrison won't at least look significantly more comfortable in his second season.