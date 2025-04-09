Kyler Murray: Game Was Moving 'Fast' for Cardinals Star Rookie
Much has been made of Arizona Cardinals' 2024 first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr.'s alleged lackluster rookie season.
A 1,000-yard season and strong eye test were missing, though Harrison did put forward a sturdy 885-yard, eight-touchdown campaign in his first taste of NFL action.
Perhaps those numbers do fall a bit short while observing some of Harrison's counterparts being force-fed targets and major yardage. Perhaps too much scrutiny was applied to what would be considered a generally successful season for WRs not labeled with the dreaded "generational" tag.
But according to Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Harrison relayed an interesting tidbit as the season progressed.
Speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Ron Wolfley in an interview, Murray said Harrison told him that the game might've been a bit fast — at least, right out of the gate.
"He told me, like week 9 or 10. It was later in the season," said Murray. "He was like, 'bro, that Buffalo game was moving fast as hell.' And I didn't know that, I couldn't have told you that, but he felt that. I didn't find that out till later in the season. I'm like, 'bro you can communicate.'
"And I know people don't really understand how difficult it is rookie year, to want to do what you want to do. ... Everyone watching the game from the TV or the stands doesn't understand how the game has to slow down for that individual.
"As he got more comfortable and understanding, just talking and communicating with each other, he [started] to open up."
Murray said Harrison's silence might have been a product of his reputation. With a Hall of Fame pedigree, exceptional college numbers and fourth-overall-pick expectations, Harrison might not have wanted to vocalize his early difficulties.
"He is a guy, and I understand him in [this] sense, he's got this name, and he wants to just come in and prove himself. So I understand that part of his personality," Murray added.
"People say he's not talking. Well, they would have said I wasn't talking my rookie year either, because all I wanted to do was come in and show guys I'm worth... where they picked me and who I am."
The Cardinals' franchise QB said he's excited to continue getting work in with Harrison this offseason, and has "no doubt" that they'll be able to improve their connection without facing live competition.
"These periods of not being able to play live football have always been a thing... so you you have to get better when the the bullets aren't flying, we've got to hone in... Routes on air, whether it's just me and him going out to the field, it doesn't even have to be the whole unit, just me and Marv," Murray said.
Regardless, Harrison should be poised for a breakout year in 2025. After all, he did manage 14.3 yards per reception on just 63 catches this past season while withstanding a relatively inconsistent passing offense across the board.
Though it may not come in the exact form that Cardinals fans would hope for right away, Harrison remains an exceptionally talented player — his coaches and teammates are steadfast in that belief.
Sometimes it just takes a little time. With improvements across the board, it could be a very successful year for the 22-year-old wideout.
"As he gets more comfortable, he's going continue to grow, and I truly believe that," Murray said.