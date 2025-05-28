Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Has Big Impact This Season
The Arizona Cardinals are entering their second season with Marvin Harrison Jr. as their lead wide receiver, which should offer hope that the offense will be among the best in the league this season.
The Cardinals showed confidence in Harrison thanks to a lack of movement on offense both in free agency and the draft.
CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles believes the Cardinals are placing pressure on Harrison to get things done this season.
"The fact that the Cardinals did essentially nothing on offense this offseason puts more weight on Murray's shoulders," Pereles wrote.
"The same goes for Marvin Harrison Jr., who was viewed as a sure-thing prospect at wide receiver but finished with 885 yards and caught just 53% of his targets. Of course, a lot of those were tough targets; Harrison only received 29 targets between the numbers, so using him on more immediate routes and away from the sideline could be a helpful first step. Murray hasn't shown a propensity to target that area of the field, though."
The goal for this season should be to get Harrison the ball in situations where he can flourish.
Harrison is the type of player that you can give the ball to and he will make a play. That makes defenses eager to make it as difficult as possible to get him the ball, and Harrison dealt with those challenges all throughout his rookie season.
Now that he has a year of NFL experience under his belt, Harrison should have a calmer approach in the upcoming season, and that allows the Cardinals to have a better chance of being a playoff contender in the NFC.
In the meantime, Harrison and the Cardinals are participating in OTA's this week to get the team ready for training camp later this summer.