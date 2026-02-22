Saints Insider Suggest Cardinals as Option for Derek Carr

The Arizona Cardinals are likely searching for a fresh presence in their quarterback room, assuming Kyler Murray departs this offseason whether by trade or release.

Numerous options will be available for general manager Monti Ossenfort to scour through with free agency, trade and draft options all available for the Cardinals.

You can mix in the retired pool of passers, too.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr could potentially be an option for Arizona, according to one Saints insider.

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome.

Nick Underhill, recently appearing on New Orleans Football Network, offered this on Carr's chances of emerging out of retirement:

"I don't feel like he comes back unless it's a situation where he feels he can win 10+ games just because it does more damage to him than not. I think he is being picky" Underhill said.

When asked about the possibility of Arizona, he said, "I think based on what he [Carr] said, I think he would consider it.

"I think he'd be an idiot to do it."

What did Carr himself say?

"I have to be healthy, and I'd want a chance to win a Super Bowl. And obviously, that's a tough thing to find. That's hard to do. That's not easy," Carr offered on the Homegrown podcast.

The Cardinals do have 2025 starter Jacoby Brissett under contract through the 2026 season, though they'll likely be in search of another option in their room this offseason — working under the assumption Murray departs.

It's notable that Carr retired under contract with New Orleans, so Arizona would need to work out a trade with the Saints if they truly wanted his services.

New head coach Mike LaFleur hasn't quite committed to Murray in the couple of instances he's been asked.

"Just like everything else on our roster. Just open conversations right now throughout this building — no time frame on that," said LaFleur when asked if a decision has been made on Murray's future.

Would Carr be an option for the Cardinals?

Carr will turn 35 this offseason, which is older than Brissett (currently 33). Arizona, in hopes of moving off Murray, will position themselves for the future. Signing Carr isn't quite aligned with that.

Carr, a four-time Pro Bowl player, hasn't played since 2024. This would be asking a lot from player and organization for something meaningful to come to fruition at this point.