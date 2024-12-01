Cardinals on Marvin Harrison Jr.: 'We're Going to Get Him Going'
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals fully intend on getting Marvin Harrison Jr. going early and often in their Week 13 battle against the Minnesota Vikings.
"We'll get him going today. We'll get him going today. The passing game will go through him and he's going to impact the game," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon in an interview with NFL Network.
Harrison, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has seen an up and down campaign to start his NFL career. Being in a run-heavy offense, Harrison hasn't seen targets like other receivers in his rookie class, and the beginning of the season featured some silent games from the Ohio State product.
However, Harrison's tallied four touchdowns in his last four games, though Arizona's return from their bye week saw an overall disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks, where Harrison collected just one reception for four yards.
Earlier in the season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had full faith in Harrison reaching his potential:
“When you are one of those guys, his mentality and his expectations of himself are always going to remain the same. That’s nothing I can do, anything that y'all write about, that's not going to affect the way he feels like he should be playing the game or wants to play the game," said Murray.
"At the same time, I don't think we've even scratched the surface of what we can be. I know it's frustrating for fans and it's frustrating for us too because I want him to have 10 catches a game, 100 yards a game. We all want that, but again it takes time, it takes work and that's where we're all striving to be. We’re striving to be great, and I believe we will get there.”
We'll see if Harrison can bounce back in Minnesota.