Cardinals May Have Missed Opportunity For NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals could have made a bigger splash in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals were defensive-minded in the NFL Draft, using five of their six picks on that side of the ball.

It was a change from last year after taking Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick.

Harrison's college teammate, Emeka Egbuka, was a first-round pick this past season at No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Cardinals could have drafted him instead.

"It's hard not to wonder what would have happened if the Arizona Cardinals took Egbuka three spots before the Bucs grabbed him," Knox wrote.

"The Cardinals instead selected Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who should be a terrific fit for Jonathan Gannon's defense. However, it would have been great to see Egbuka reunite with former Buckeyes teammate and 2024 first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arizona.

"It's not just that we love college reunions, either. Harrison entered the 2024 draft as one of the most heavily hyped receiver prospects in recent memory. But without a reliable No. 2 receiver in Arizona, he largely underwhelmed as a rookie. Harrison's 882 yards and eight touchdowns is well short of what he might have produced with a stronger supporting cast.

"Putting Egbuka in the same lineup as Harrison and star tight end Trey McBride could have helped unlock Harrison's potential while giving Arizona a wonderful receiving trio. Not only did the Cardinals pass on Egbuka, but they didn't take a single receiver during the draft."

The Cardinals may come to regret their decision to not take Egbuka in the draft, but until Nolen has a chance to prove himself on the defense, the move cannot be deemed a success or failure.

The Cardinals will look for someone else to step up at wide receiver next to Harrison while Egbuka begins his career with the Buccaneers.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

