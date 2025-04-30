Cardinals May Have Missed Opportunity For NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals were defensive-minded in the NFL Draft, using five of their six picks on that side of the ball.
It was a change from last year after taking Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick.
Harrison's college teammate, Emeka Egbuka, was a first-round pick this past season at No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Cardinals could have drafted him instead.
"It's hard not to wonder what would have happened if the Arizona Cardinals took Egbuka three spots before the Bucs grabbed him," Knox wrote.
"The Cardinals instead selected Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who should be a terrific fit for Jonathan Gannon's defense. However, it would have been great to see Egbuka reunite with former Buckeyes teammate and 2024 first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arizona.
"It's not just that we love college reunions, either. Harrison entered the 2024 draft as one of the most heavily hyped receiver prospects in recent memory. But without a reliable No. 2 receiver in Arizona, he largely underwhelmed as a rookie. Harrison's 882 yards and eight touchdowns is well short of what he might have produced with a stronger supporting cast.
"Putting Egbuka in the same lineup as Harrison and star tight end Trey McBride could have helped unlock Harrison's potential while giving Arizona a wonderful receiving trio. Not only did the Cardinals pass on Egbuka, but they didn't take a single receiver during the draft."
The Cardinals may come to regret their decision to not take Egbuka in the draft, but until Nolen has a chance to prove himself on the defense, the move cannot be deemed a success or failure.
The Cardinals will look for someone else to step up at wide receiver next to Harrison while Egbuka begins his career with the Buccaneers.