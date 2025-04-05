REPORT: Cardinals Meet With Draft OLB
“Operation: Pass Rush” has been what I would call a success to this point in the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals. The team addressed the interior of the defensive line and snagged one of the premier free agents on the market with Josh Sweat.
Up next is adding investments through the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and so far it appears that’s the top priority for the team now.
Teams are conducting draft visits with top prospects as they start to finalize their boards, and Arizona recently hosted stand out Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo:
Anybody who has been following my content throughout this draft process knows that Pearce is amongst my favorite prospects in the entire class. I have few questions with his ability to bring down the quarterback, and his current frame is good for day one and can even add more bulk if his future employer would prefer it.
However, Pearce‘s stock has soared and plummeted throughout the last 10 months — in ways that I can’t explain myself.
At one point in time, he was perceived as a potential number one overall pick. Over the last few weeks I am starting to see him fall to the second round. That’s quite the roller coaster of a process for any player, especially with the draft weeks away.
I feel like Pearce is going to be a very subjective prospect some teams loving him and others not even willing to draft him. Considering the Cardinals are hosting him for a visit, I feel more confident that they will consider him than they will drop him off their board… But I’m also not in that front office so I’m speculating.
One thing I’m not speculating on, however, is the Cardinals will be doing their research on nearly every pass rusher in this class who may be worthy of a top 100 selection. Pearce is the most recent in several players they’ve hosted that play edge rusher, and he won’t be the last.
Pearce, a two-time First-Team All-SEC defender, would be a terrific addition to this defense; The problem is trying to find his true value and where Arizona needs to pull the trigger. Is it with the 16th overall pick? Or is it early on day two?
We won’t know until the draft rolls around.
With all that in mind, Pearce makes a lot of sense as someone for the Cardinals to do extra research on. If they can get behind him, they will be adding one of the draft's best pass rushers.
Of course, if they can’t, they may believe there are several other players who fit what they’re looking for more.
An investment in Pearce could what end up being what fixes this pass rush.