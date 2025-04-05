Cardinals Make Surprise Pick in Seven-Round Mock Draft
We are just under four weeks away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. This year‘s draft will be a pivotal one for the Arizona Cardinals, who need to nail their picks to make sure they take the next step forward and build off a good season last year despite coming up short.
The time is now to capitalize off of that kind of momentum, and I imagine both Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort are aware of this.
The Cardinals are off to a strong start after a good free agency period. Now they need to top it off with a strong draft so we can be as confident as possible with an improved season.
This mock draft isn’t anything out of the ordinary. There’s no trades up or down the board and I stuck with attacking the major needs.
However, with that being said, there is a shake up in the first round that would be pretty unpredictable, but it is sounding like a possibility if you’ve been paying attention to anyone who talks about the draft…
I’ll show you exactly what I mean and you can call me insane for it; but it wasn’t an opportunity I could pass up.
16. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
No, your eyes do not deceive you and you are reading that correctly. Tetairoa McMillan is the pick for the Arizona Cardinals at 16th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
How did we get here?!
In fairness, we shouldn't have... however, it's coming out that teams are weary of McMillan and we could see him slip down boards with suspect speed. There are certainly legitimate concerns, but T-Mac plays above the rim and his game speed is much better than his track speed.
That said, McMillan doesn't solve the need for a speed receiver - but matching him with Marvin Harrison Jr is enticing. Arizona would be hard-pressed to pass on McMillan if he truly does have this kind of a slide.
Should the team draft any receiver on day one, let alone McMillan, the pressure is on for the remainder of the draft to find answers to other bigger holes... How did we do?
47. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
Jackson is quickly becoming one of my favorite day two players in this draft class. The Arkansas standout has been nothing but consistent during his time at Fayetteville. Between his production and athleticism, I don't have many questions about his transition to the pros.
Arizona would have the luxury of tossing Jackson into their defense as a rotational pass rusher -- my preferred role for him at the next level. Jackson is a massive man at 6'7 and 280 lbs, which will allow the defense to get versatility from him as a potential down lineman.
He and Darius Robinson could create matchup nightmares for opposing offensive lines.
As a day two pick, Jackson is a home run. There's an opportunity for him to become a starter before his rookie contract is up and his consistency will make him one of the team's most reliable defenders. I won't predict elite play from him right now, but he will be hard to keep off the field.
78. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
The Cardinals have left tackle secured with Paris Johnson Jr, despite the ridiculous amount of pundits who are insisting he moves back to the right side. Johnson was playing at a Pro Bowl level last year after a few snags at the start of the season.
Thanks to that, now Arizona needs to replace him at right tackle for the future and not just 2025. Trapilo is someone I've looked at before for AZ and he was the top tackle on the board. Best of all, he's a true right tackle.
I don't mind the options the Cardinals currently have with Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum, but they're bandaids at best for this season. The hope is to get adequate play from them and have Trapilo succeed them down the road.
115: Deone Walker, IDL, Kentucky
Walker is becoming a popular name amongst Cardinals fans. Although he was once a potential first round pick, Walker finds himself on day three as a near consensus with draft pundits. He didn't build off an elite 2023 season, which looks more like an anomaly of a season than a player who's trending upward.
Still, he's a big dude who eats blocks and stuffs the run.
I love what the Cards have done for their defensive line this offseason with the additions of Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell. Yes, they're short term fixes, but it allows Arizona to kick the can down the road to fill other needs. It also allows them to pick a guy like Walker up on day three and stash him away.
Walker has the potential to be a starting nose tackle down the road, so allowing him to get his feet wet and ready for the pros is ideal. I can't imagine we'd see Walker much as a rookie as of now, but that is far from a bad thing.
152. Connor Colby, IOL, Iowa
We can keep this one nice and simple... Iowa is one of those schools that spits out good offensive linemen; you typically know exactly what you're getting from that school.
Colby has improved significantly the last two seasons after taking on a full-time role at right guard -- a spot the Cardinals have failed to address. There will be a legitimate chance for Colby to find a starting role quickly and there's plenty of reason to get excited for his potential to grow, as he's well on the upswing in his development.
225. RJ Mickens, S, Clemson
Expectations should be almost non-existent for seventh round picks, but I like a swing at the plate for Mickens, who was forced to step up for Clemson after Andrew Mukuba entered the transfer portal last offseason.
Mickens posted solid numbers across the board and spent plenty of time in the box near the line of scrimmage. This is where I think he'll be best suited for the pros if he can work his way onto the field. Otherwise, he should compete for special teams snaps.