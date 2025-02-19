Cardinals Meet With NFL Draft TE
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals continue to do work ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and their most recently revealed meeting came with West Virginia tight end Kole Taylor.
Taylor, who spoke with The Draft Network's Justin Melo, revealed he met with the Cardinals during his time at the Hula Bowl.
"I met with a bunch of teams in total, the 49ers, Ravens, Cardinals, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Falcons, Lions, Bears, and a few others. All of them were very excited about the player I can be at the next level. I didn’t leave any meeting with a bad taste in my mouth," Taylor told Melo.
The Cardinals already have one of the league's brightest stars at the tight end position in Trey McBride - what would Taylor bring to Arizona?
Kole Taylor Adds Depth to Cardinals TE Room
Taylor, listed at 6-7 on West Virginia's official team site, is a big-bodied tight end that recorded his best statistical season in 2024 with 43 receptions, 448 yards and three touchdowns.
Those numbers aren't quite eye-popping on the box score, though if he lands in Arizona, the Cardinals won't exactly need Taylor to produce - at least right away.
Taylor spent the first three years of his college career at LSU before transferring to West Virginia in 2023. He told Melo he wanted to show himself off as pass catcher when reflecting on why he left LSU, who used him as more of an in-line blocker.
He enters the NFL Draft having played 45 games through five seasons.
Under the last two drafts of general manager Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals have shown a preference to veteran players who have played a lot of snaps at the college level - especially towards the tail end of the draft where Taylor is projected to go.
"They’re getting a consistent player. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. I can help in both the run and pass game. I can play on special teams as well. I’m willing to put my body on the line week in, week out," Taylor said.
"I’m just a super consistent person. I’m the same dude every single day. That’s what you’re getting."
After McBride, Arizona has two tight ends in Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman - both of whom are utilized in different ways.
Higgins mostly handles passing scenarios/downs while Reiman was drafted last season as a strong blocking tight end.
The Cardinals have a total of six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, owning their original selections in the first five rounds.
Though the tight end position isn't exactly a priority for Arizona, the Cardinals could look to Taylor or other avenues to bolster their depth moving into training camp/preseason play.