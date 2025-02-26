Cardinals Meet With 2 Ohio State Stars
The Arizona Cardinals have met with two of Ohio State's top prospects at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in defensive stars JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, both revealed to PHNX when asked during podium interviews.
The Cardinals continue to do deep work on pass rushers ahead of an offseason where they hold roughly $70 million in cap space on top of six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Either Tuimoloau or Sawyer could find themselves in Arizona when the dust settles on the draft, as both project as Day 2 (rounds 2 and 3) picks.
The Ohio State influx of talent in the desert has been real since general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon took over in the 2023 offseason.
The Cardinals have selected Buckeyes in the first round the last two years in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. on top of recently hiring Ohio State OL Coach Justin Frye for the same position.
More could be on the way.
Cardinals Meet With 2 Ohio State Stars
"Man those are great - those are my brothers right there. Going against Paris, rooming with him my freshman year. Just all the countless battles we had in practice. Just helping each other ... it'll be great to go against him and get each other better," said Tuimoloau.
"And then Marvin, I know I can't go out there and guard him and give him some competition, but it'll be cool to go out there and play with both of those guys."
Tuimoloau logged 12.5 sacks last year for the Buckeyes.
As for Sawyer, he said his meeting with Arizona went well:
"Coach Gannon seems like a great guy. Full of energy. I like the way they do things over there. Wherever I go will be a blessing, but definitely like those guys," Sawyer said.
Sawyer played a massive role in Ohio State's run through the College Football Playoffs this past season, notched nine sacks in Columbus.
Both players project as hand-in-dirt defensive ends at the next level, which would add to a room that drafted Darius Robinson in the first round last season.
Much has been made about Arizona's defensive line moving into this season, as they're still considered to be one of the worst units in the league.
In just a few months, they could look to one of the league's best talent factories for more production in the trenches.