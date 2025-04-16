Cardinals Met With Draft DT
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have held a pre-draft visit with Toledo Rockets DT Darius Alexander, according to his interview with The Draft Network.
"The process has been wonderful," he said.
"There are three teams I have left to visit. I had like 11-12 visits in total. I visited Arizona, Cincinnati, Tennessee, New York [Jets], Las Vegas, Dallas, New England, and San Francisco. I have Tampa Bay, the [Giants], and Pittsburgh left. I believe I have one or two others."
Arizona added to their defensive line in a major way during the free agent period with names such as Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, though the Cardinals were still highly anticipated to draft another defensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they currently have six selections.
Alexander's NFL.com profile has him labeled as a player who is a good backup at the next level with potential to be a starter.
"Interior lineman with the size, length and physicality for consideration in odd or even fronts. Alexander is capable of destroying blocks, but he needs to do a better job of balancing his force to control the action at the point of attack.
"He can hold his ground when he’s staying low, but the pad level is inconsistent and causes his gap constriction to be hit-or-miss. Alexander has above-average rush acumen. He does a nice job of utilizing his traits and crafting a plan of attack. His best football could be ahead of him, but for now, he projects as an average rotational player or backup."
The 6-4, 310-pound defensive tackle was a second-team All-MAC selection last season. He had a strong Senior Bowl outing, where Arizona has dove into more than once to snag some draft talent.