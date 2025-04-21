Cardinals Met With NFL Draft WR
The Arizona Cardinals recently held a virtual visit with Colorado Buffaloes WR LaJohntay Wester, according to his interview with The Draft Network.
"I’ve met with every team it feels like. I met with the Panthers, Cardinals, Giants, Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Dolphins, to name a few. All of those meetings happened on Zoom," he said.
Receiver is a sneaky position the Cardinals could address in the coming 2025 NFL Draft, where they own six total picks. Arizona recently re-signed starting slot receiver Greg Dortch and has Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. atop the depth chart.
The Cardinals have done some light work on receivers in the coming class, using one Top 30 visit to speak with Auburn's KeAndre Lambert-Smith. All other meetings were at All-Star games or virtual like Wester's.
Wester's best season came in 2023, where he posted 108 receptions for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns - though that came during his last season at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Colorado to play under coach Deion Sanders.
According to his NFL.com draft profile, Wester grades out as an average backup and special teams contributor with a Round 7/Undrafted grade:
"Undersized slot target with good speed and above-average production. Wester is built for longer routes with softer angles, allowing him to build separation. He’s less effective with wiggle routes underneath. There are times his catch focus stands out but he has a very limited catch radius and drops were a major concern in 2023. Colorado’s scheme and surrounding talent created some easier looks for Wester, but his big-play potential from the slot and as a punt returner should give him a chance to make a roster."
The Cardinals certainly need big play potential from one of their receivers, as Arizona lacks a true speedster who can take the top off a defense.
In his final season at Colorado, Wester ended 2024 with 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned punts.