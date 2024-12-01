Cardinals vs Vikings Dominates NFL TV Coverage Map
If you have your TV set on FOX on Sunday for Week 13 NFL action, you'll probably be viewing the Arizona Cardinals' road test against the Minnesota Vikings.
According to 506 Sports, Cardinals vs Vikings has the most coverage of any FOX game throughout the day in either the first or second slate of day games.
Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be on the call for a massively viewed game, which also carries massive implications for both sides.
The 9-2 Vikings are winners of their last four games and are trying to keep pace in a ultra competitive NFC North while the 6-5 Cardinals are trying to prevent another losing streak following their loss against the Seattle Seahawks last week.
Arizona's playoff chances have the "most at stake" this week according to Pro Football Focus.
“Okay, good football team we're going to play. All three phases they're well coached, they play fast, and they've got really good players," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously this week.
"On the offensive side of the ball, obviously really good skill and really good scheme. I think ‘KOC’ (Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell) is one of the best play callers out there. Defensively, really good scheme and coached really well. ‘Coach Flo’ (Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores) does an excellent job and understands how to put pressure on you. Not in the sense of pressuring you, but how to put pressure on the entire operation.
"They play really fast. That's what jumps off the tape to me. (They) take the ball away. I think they're tied for first in the league taking the ball away. We know that's a winning stat. There's no wonder that they're 9-2. Special teams, they do some unique things. I think Coach Daniels (Vikings Special Teams Coordinator Matt Daniels) does a good job with those guys. They're aggressive and violent. Their special teams have really taken over games. I think (they) have made some impactful plays and has been really a reason why they've won a couple of games, in my opinion, or a big reason why. Hostile environment.
"I've been there, I played there and was on that team, so it invokes a response to you. We're going to have a big-time challenge going there.”
Kickoff is at 11 AM Arizona time.