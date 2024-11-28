Cardinals-Vikings Unveil Thursday Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings released their Thursday injury reports ahead of their Week 13.
The Cardinals saw Kelvin Beachum upgraded from DNP to Full after his rest day.
Emari Demercado (back), Darius Robinson (ankle), Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Jonah Williams (shoulder) all were limited for a second straight day.
It's a fairly light injury report for the Cardinals, who again saw key defenders practice for a consecutive day - a potentially good sign for players such as Thompson and Robinson.
As for the Vikings:
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report
DNP - Josh Oliver (wrist/ankle), Jay Ward (elbow)
Limited - Patrick Jones (knee), Cam Robinson (foot) and Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh)
Full - Harrison Phillips (rest), Jonathan Bullard (toe), Kamu Grugier-Hill (shoulder), Brandon Powell (ankle),
Phillips, Bullard, Grugier-Hill and Powell all saw upgrades in their practice status.
The Cardinals' playoff chances again can sway either way for the squad with a win/loss in Minnesota, you can read more about their odds here.
Arizona stumbled out of their bye week against the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cardinals know defeating the Vikings on the road is a tall task.
“It goes back to the makeup of this team. We understand and ‘JG’ (Head Coach Jonathan Gannon) does a great job. After the game, I know he's probably feeling the same way we feel, right? But at the end of the day, the message is we have to be ready for next week," Kyler Murray said when asked about rebounding.
"We can't let one turn into two, two turn into three. We have to get right back on the horse and keep going and the guys understand that. We've done a good job of bouncing back and we get another opportunity to go out there this weekend and do that again.”