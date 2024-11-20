Cardinals vs Vikings Won't Move to Monday Night Football
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' Week 13 battle against the Minnesota Vikings was potentially going to be flexed to Monday Night Football, though the league has decided against it.
Cardinals-Vikings was going to take the spot of the original Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos contest. With Bo Nix's recent play, perhaps the NFL wanted the spotlight on a rookie quarterback playing well.
Another matchup that was reportedly considered was the Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, though Broncos beat reporter Chris Tamasson says CBS was expected to protect that matchup while flexing the Los Angeles Chargers vs Atlanta Falcons or Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals meetings would feature the same team for consecutive weeks on Monday Night Football, something ESPN might not have desired.
This would have been the second time Arizona has played on Monday Night Football this year, the first coming against the Chargers back in Week 7. The Cardinals won 17-15 and began their current four-game winning streak.
The Vikings have yet to feature on Monday Night Football but have played on a Thursday, a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Since, Minnesota has won their last three outings.
The Vikings are also scheduled to be on Monday Night Football in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.
The meeting between Arizona-Minnesota could have hefty playoff implications down the road with the Cardinals leading a tight NFC West while the Vikings find themselves just behind in a three-way race for the NFC North.
Arizona's lone win against the division came against the Chicago Bears while dropping games against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions earlier in the season.
One of Minnesota's two current losses belongs to the NFC West after the Rams beat the Vikings. Minnesota did previously handle the San Francisco 49ers and will face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.