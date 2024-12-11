Three Cardinals Missing From First Practice vs Patriots
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals begin preperations to host the New England Patriots in Week 15, and the team did not see the following three players participate during the open portion of practice:
RB Emari Demercado
P Blake Gillikin
OT Kelvin Beachum
Demercado has played in all 13 games for the Cardinals this season after being a surprise finalist for the 53 man roster, making the team over veteran rusher Michael Carter. Arizona relies on Demercado to do the dirty work when it comes to pass protection and third down duties. DeeJay Dallas and Trey Benson are also on the active roster.
Gillikin - who has established himself as one of the league's best punters - left action early in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, forcing place kicker Chad Ryland to finish with punter duties. Arizona signed practice squad punter Michael Palardy today, who was confirmed to be the guy this week vs. New England if Gillikin can't go.
Beachum typicall has vet days on Wednesdays, so his absence isn't as worrisome as the other two players. The Cardinals' swing tackle has typically bounced for the last two practices of the week, and there's no signs that this Thursday or Friday should be any different.
The Cardinals hope to stop a three-game losing streak with New England coming to town, who are also on a three-game losing skid.
Both teams will reveal their Wednesday practice injury reports later in the day, but we already know three names who will be labeled as non participants.