Cardinals GM Shuts Down Budda Baker Trade Rumors
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has been the organization's heart and soul for years now, though trade rumors surrounding the All-Pro have been prominent since he requested a trade in the 2023 offseason.
Baker had his deal re-worked by Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort to secure more guaranteed money, though no new years were added to his deal - leaving free agency as an option at the end of this season.
With the league's trade deadline (Nov. 5) approaching, rumors have again picked up surrounding Baker.
Ossenfort put an end to it during his appearance on Arizona Sports' Wolf and Luke.
“I’d say don’t believe everything you read. Budda’s a big part of what we’re doing … not only on the field but off the field and the leadership he provides," said Ossenfort (h/t Tyler Drake).
“I think there’s a lot of misinformation that’s out there this time of year, whether it’s pertaining to our players or somebody else’s players. Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in. … Couldn’t be more excited to have Budda with us.”
Ossenfort previously said there's no timetable for possible extensions for Baker and running back James Conner, though it's clear the Cardinals aren't going to trade one of their premier players.
Arizona's currently 4-4 and atop the NFC West thanks to tiebreakers over the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
The Cardinals host the Chicago Bears and New York Jets for back to back home games before their bye week in Week 11.