Cardinals Most Likely to Trade Down in NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals sit in somewhat of a sweet spot in the middle of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft thanks to their 16th overall pick.
Arizona hasn't been close to conservative when it comes to maneuvering the draft board under general manager Monti Ossenfort, who has made numerous trades in his prior two drafts running the show.
Year three isn't expected to be any different.
In ESPN's latest draft intel article, the Cardinals were picked as the team most likely to trade down in the first round.
"The Cardinals, who own the No. 16 pick, have not been shy about moving around the board and have had large recent draft classes, including 12 picks in 2024 and nine in 2023. With only six this year, don't be surprised if general manager Monti Ossenfort trades out of his pick," wrote Jordan Reid.
"Even after signing Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell in free agency, Arizona could continue to add depth to its defensive front."
This mirrors a similar report from ESPN's Matt Miller:
"With only six selections right now, don't be surprised if the Cardinals trade back in Round 1 to get more picks," said Miller.
"When they do pick, we've been told by multiple scouts that the Cardinals will likely go defense early. 'They have to get a difference-maker on defense,' an NFC scout said."
The Cardinals have six picks total in the draft, so it may be intriguing to them to move back in the first and pick up some additional ammo.
Many view this specific draft class as a deep class for defensive lineman and edge rushers, two positions the Cardinals are likely to target - which does help their case to drop down the draft order.
Previously this offseason at the NFL Combine, Ossenfort was asked when the trade market truly starts up.
"About an hour before the draft starts. There is a lot of talk this time of year. I think there is just a lot lot of unknown about who's going where," he said.
"Everybody has a mock draft and everybody is speculating. I don't think those really get too serious until the days leading up to the draft, and then, ultimately, probably until some teams are on the clock. I think that's a little way out yet."
It sure sounds like they'll at least listen to offers when they're on the clock.