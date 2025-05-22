PFF: Cardinals Must Answer This Question
The Arizona Cardinals are locked and loaded for a pivotal 2025 campaign that's highly expected to result in a playoff appearance.
Marching into the third year under head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals have shown steady improvement under the guidance of the new regime - and if trends continue, the postseason is right around the corner in the desert.
What's holding the Cardinals back? What major question does Arizona have to answer in order to capture their first playoff berth since 2021?
Pro Football Focus believes it's Kyler Murray's deep ball that needs to be solved.
PFF: Can Kyler Murray regain his form on the deep ball?
"In nearly every dimension, 2025 feels like a make-or-break season for the Cardinals. The team doubled its win total from four in Jonathan Gannon’s first year to eight in 2024, showing clear signs of progress. But in Year 3, another significant leap will likely be required, not just for the coaching staff’s job security, but for the future direction of the franchise," wrote Judah Fortgang.
"This is especially true for Kyler Murray. Once viewed as a rising star, Murray was the midseason MVP favorite in 2021 during what remains the high-water mark of his career. But a torn ACL late in 2022 derailed both that season and much of the next, and 2024 became more of a retooling year than a true evaluation.
"Now, with a revamped roster, more continuity and higher expectations, 2025 becomes a defining moment. It’s a pivotal year for both Murray and Gannon and possibly their last together if the team doesn’t take another step forward."
Fortgang then dove into Murray's deep ball:
"However, one area where he’s yet to recapture his early-career magic is the deep ball. In his first three seasons, Murray ranked among the league’s best deep passers, but over the last three, he's been near the bottom in that category. Unlocking that vertical element could be the key to elevating both Murray and the Cardinals offense into one of the league’s most dangerous units.
"It’s also worth noting that deep ball production is not solely on the quarterback. Receiver play plays a major role — and it’s no coincidence that Murray’s best deep passing years came when DeAndre Hopkins was at his peak. With the right weapons around him, there's still reason to believe that part of his game can return."
The problem? Arizona changed absolutely nothing about their receiving corps heading into 2025 - and unless offensive coordinator Drew Petzing magically can scheme up a deep game with no true deep threats on the roster - we might expect the same results for Murray's deep ball this coming season.
After improving the defensive side of the ball in major fashion through the offseason, the Cardinals' success does feel like it rides on Murray. More specifically, if Murray can unlock the deep ball - Arizona's offense can make a massive leap forward, and so too can their team.