Why Arizona Cardinals Must Play Starters in Preseason
The preseason is nearly here after the annual Hall of Fame Game gave us our first taste of NFL football on Thursday. It's a highly anticipated season for many franchises, including the Arizona Cardinals, and many can't wait for high-stakes action.
Before that happens, though, we have exhibition play.
It, of course, brings up the age-old question fans have every year: Should your most important players and/or projected starters play during the preseason?
There was once a time where guys would sit out the entirety of the month of preseason play to avoid injury risks, but that was when the league had four games. After shrinking down to three games (and I'd predict two before long), we have seen things change a bit with teams more willing to have their more important guys see the field.
Why Arizona Cardinals Should Play Their Top Guys in Preseason
Should the Cardinals be one of those teams that gets their players on the field? And not just the backups or camp arms, but the bigger names players like Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison, Josh Sweat, or others?
Yes. They should. A resounding yes.
The Cardinals skipped out on getting several players snaps in the preseason a year ago i.e. Harrison and we saw how it slowed them down as they transitioned to meaningful games. And that was for a team that didn't have expectations, mind you. That's changed this year; people are anticipating a playoff-push from the Cardinals in 2025. The worst thing they can do right now is enter the season flat -- especially with some easy layup wins available.
This may be a taboo take considering the negative perception the preseason (rightfully) receives, but things have changed in the last several years.
It also helps that the Cardinals aren't dealing with major injuries as of yet (knock on wood). Murray is fully healed from his ACL tear, Darius Robinson appears to be in good shape, and many other players look ready to go, too. With a season holding moderately higher expectations than in recent years, it would be beneficial to get them some snaps.
Several of these players are facing prove-it seasons, too, so getting early reps is exactly what they likely need to get off to a good start. Every second on the field matters for these guys.
Lastly, there are a ton of new faces on this team, specifically on defense, and real-time play is what will help them adjust quicker to be ready for week one. Arizona is banking on a lot of offseason moves to make the team better, but that won't be easy if they start the year raw. Get these guys live reps together against actual opponents and work out the kinks and wrinkles.
The preseason has more value than it once did, even if that is by a small amount, and the Cardinals would be wise to take advantage of the time available here. The Cardinals need to conquer the early part of the season and start hot. The chances of them doing so increase if they decide to give the guys an opportunity to warm up.
Should the Cardinals play starters in the preseason? Absolutely.