Arizona Cardinals Emerging as Team to Watch for Packers QB

The Arizona Cardinals' offseason is fully underway after Super Bowl LX 's completion.

Mike LaFleur has been hired as the team's head coach, which lays the foundation for the rest of Arizona's dominoes to fall moving into the next few months — notably events such as free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Kyler Murray dilemma is one that will need an answer sooner than later with his 2027 roster bonus of $19.5 million becoming fully guaranteed in March.

And while that will be sorted, the Cardinals were just named a suitor for Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis, who is set to hit free agency this offseason:

Cardinals Named Suitor for Malik Willis

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) high-fives fans after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

From ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler:

"Two teams I'll be watching to pursue Malik Willis, if they can find someone to take their current quarterbacks, are the Cardinals and Dolphins," he said.

"The ties are obvious: New Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley got a head start on Willis from Green Bay, and new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur can get intimate knowledge of Willis' game from LaFleur's brother, Matt.

"The Cardinals and Dolphins are saddled with huge guarantees for Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively, though. The Browns were my sleeper for Willis, but the hiring of Todd Monken might change that equation. He seems open to working with the quarterbacks on the roster, including Shedeur Sanders."

Does Malik Willis Make Sense for Cardinals?

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The familiarity is certainly key here, as LaFleur but more notably Ossenfort are more in-tune with what he's able to bring to the table.

Willis, set to turn 27 this offseason, was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with six starts under his belt through four seasons.

Most notably, he filled in just fine for Packers quarterback Jordan Love late in the 2025 season and earned himself a likely pay raise in the process. Spotrac projects his value to be somewhere around $35 million per season.

For note purposes, Murray's annual average is $46.1 million. He's also 28-years-old.

With the #Cardinals hiring Mike LaFleur, the next step is to get him a quarterback who will be able to run his system.



Mike LaFleur's brother, Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, worked with a certain QB who is about to become a free agent in March.



Both Mike and Matt come from the… pic.twitter.com/E2UmTEw1Fw — Jace (@AzJace) February 1, 2026

The ultimate question if Willis makes sense in Arizona is difficult to answer simply on the premise of what the Cardinals are in search of.

We know Willis is a mobile quarterback that would fare well under LaFleur's guidance — but what's his ceiling? And are the Cardinals better off looking elsewhere?

Arizona has a perfectly fine bridge quarterback in Jacoby Brissett currently under contract through next season. Murray (who we must remember is still also under contract until further notice) also is an option, though if Arizona would like to explore other options, there's not many available this offseason.

When looking at the free agent pool, Willis is far and away the best option at hand — though it appears he'll come costly.

Mac Jones is reportedly off the trade market which dwindles Arizona's pool even more for outside candidates. Murray is the clear frontrunner in that market.

The Cardinals are also not in a position to get a coveted quarterback option in the 2026 NFL Draft, as Dante Moore went back to school and Fernando Mendoza is essentially penciled in as a Las Vegas Raider.

Willis is certainly a name to watch in Arizona. The connections make sense — though some other clearly large dominoes need to fall before that comes to fruition.

