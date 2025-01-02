Cardinals MVP, Good Guy Award Announced
ARIZONA -- The local PFWA chapter has announced the following awards for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals season.
Budda Baker and James Conner were voted as co-winners of the Lloyd Herberg MVP Award while Michael Wilson earned the Steve Schoenfeld Good Guy Award for his cooperation with media members.
More from the Cardinals' official press release:
"It is the second consecutive year Conner was named team MVP. He has rushed for a career-high 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, his second straight season with 1,000+ rushing yards. He became just one of three players in team history with multiple seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards. Conner also set a career-high this year with his 1,508 total scrimmage yards (1,094 rushing/414 receiving), becoming the first player in Cardinals history to have 1,000+ scrimmage yards in each of his first four seasons with the team. His six games with 100+ rushing yards this season are tied for the third most in a single-season in team history.
"Baker, who was selected to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl earlier today, was previously named MVP in 2022. He set a new career-high with 155 tackles this season which leads all NFL defensive backs and ranks second in the league in 2024. It is his fifth season with over 100 tackles, the most among all active NFL defensive backs. Baker has seven games with 10+ tackles this season, the most such games among NFL defensive backs in 2024. He also became the first Cardinals player to reach 100 tackles through the first 10 weeks of a season since 1994 when the stat first became trackable.
"The MVP award was named after Lloyd Herberg, a former Cardinals beat writer for the Arizona Republic. Herberg covered the Cardinals from 1988, when the team moved to Arizona, until his death in May of 1994. Herberg fought a courageous battle with cancer.
"Wilson was recognized for being available, insightful and professional while communicating with reporters this season.
"The good guy award is named after another former Arizona Republic writer. Steve Schoenfeld covered the Cardinals and the NFL for the Republic from 1988 to 2000. A former national president of the PFWA, Schoenfeld was killed by hit-and-run driver in October of 2000."