Cardinals Named Fit for Explosive Texas WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could possibly look to upgrade their WR corps in the 2025 offseason, and Bleacher Report has just the guy.
Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond was listed as a fit for the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft along with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.
After comparing Bond to the speedy Xavier Worthy, Brent Sobleski offered the following on the Longhorns wideout:
"Bond posted better numbers a year ago. Granted, the season isn't over and he's currently dealing with an unnamed foot or ankle injury. But regression in receptions and yardage should be viewed as a slight disappointment based on expectations entering this season.
"When healthy, the suddenness and explosiveness in his game remains his biggest selling point. For comparison, the receiver's average of 16.1 yards per catch is the highest of his collegiate career.
"The 20-year-old faces some of the issues that a lot of speedsters do: He needs to improve his technique and learn how to tempo his routes to make himself the best available option for the quarterback.
"Those things can be taught, though, which is exactly why NFL teams will look to add Bond relatively high in the process as another weapon."
All of Zay Jones, Zach Pascal and Greg Dortch are set to hit free agency in 2025, leaving room for a new wideout to emerge in Arizona under the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.
The Cardinals don't exactly have a burner in their receivers room - especially after trading Rondale Moore last offseason - though in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense, neither Moore or Dortch have found success operating out of the slot.
Bond appears to be a borderline Day 1/Day 2 pick, so if the Cardinals were indeed interested in him, they'd have to spend a high pick on the Longhorns WR.
“Bond is a speed threat with separation chops, but he also plays with surprising physicality. In fact, one of his most exciting traits is the authority with which he approaches positioning and how he continually forces defenders to play big with his active hands leading up to catches," wrote Pro Football Network in their evaluation of Bond.
Arizona's draft slot could change in the next few weeks pending their finish to the 2024 season - they're currently slated to pick 17th.