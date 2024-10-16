Cardinals Named Fit for Star Oregon DL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have two massive weaknesses the team must address in the 2025 offseason - both coming on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cardinals need some fresh faces along their defensive line and group of outside linebackers, as their 2-4 start to the year has left room for improvement on both ends.
While Arizona could look to target an edge rusher in next year's 2025 NFL Draft, B/R says dominant Oregon DL Derrick Harmon is a fit for the Cardinals:
"What a Week 7 it was for Oregon, taking down the then-No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside a raucous Autzen Stadium," wrote Ryan Fowler.
"While the numbers and underlying analytics won't jump off the page like some of his other outings (watch his Boise State tape), Derrick Harmon was everywhere, all the time and all at once against the Buckeyes.
"Similar to Bresee, he touts an excellent blend of size and twitch at 6'5", 310 pounds, and his ability to clog gaps on early downs, as well as rush the passer on long down-and-distances, will hold weight for prospective NFL clubs."
The Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys were also listed as fits.
Arizona signed free agent defensive linemen Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols this past offseason in hopes of bolstering their unit, though both are now on injured reserve and are expected to miss the rest of the season.
2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson started the year on injured reserve and is expected to return soon. Arizona's top edge rusher in BJ Ojulari suffered a knee injury and training camp and will miss the entire regular season.
Injuries have stalled any potential of the Cardinals reaching new heights along the defensive line, and Harmon's presence could push Arizona in the right direction.