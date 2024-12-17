Cardinals Named Ideal Fit for Amari Cooper
ARIZONA -- As eyes begin to move towards the 2025 offseason, the Arizona Cardinals might make sense for five-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper, who is set to hit free agency at the end of the season, has long dominated NFL fields as a route runner, and the Cardinals are considered the ideal landing spot for his services by The 33rd Team:
"Amari Cooper is having a bit of a career renaissance in Buffalo, even if the numbers aren't standing out," wrote Tyler Brooke.
"The Bills have been fairly conservative with utilizing Cooper since trading for him, but he's been an efficient weapon when on the field. After logging a poor 1.08 yards per route run in Cleveland, he's nearly doubled that efficiency with 2.03 YPRR during his time with Josh Allen.
"Cooper's route running has always been his superpower, even with age. However, the 30-year-old wideout has also been able to display his deep-ball tracking with the Bills, making some impressive over-the-shoulder catches with regularity.
"The Arizona Cardinals need a separator who can also stretch the field on their offense. Marvin Harrison Jr. is still finding his footing, and Michael Wilson is more of a traditional big-bodied "X" receiver. Having a veteran like Cooper could open up the passing game even more so that Kyler Murray can compete in the NFC West in 2025."
When it comes to separation, there's few that possess the ability to do so at the rate Cooper has done.
The Cardinals are set to see all of Zay Jones, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal hit free agency in the offseason, leaving a gap at WR3 behind Harrison and Wilson.
Arizona doesn't utilize three wideout sets as often as some other teams, as Dortch (their starting slot) has played just 40% of snaps, though if Cooper's abilities as a route runner made its way to the desert, perhaps that number would go up.
The Cardinals certainly have the cap space to ink Cooper to a deal, as Arizona has over $90 million in projected cap space.
This would be a fun fit for both sides.