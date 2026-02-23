7 Combine Questions That Will Shape Cardinals' Draft Board

The 2026 NFL combine is here, and for the Arizona Cardinals — this coming week of testing, medicals and interviews will be imperative in how they approach the offseason.

Fourth-year general manager Monti Ossenfort is entering crunch time in his tenure with a full slate of draft picks at his disposal — the third overall selection highlighting his ammo.

Whether it's round one or seven, each player picked will have an opportunity to help turn the 3-14 Cardinals around under the first-year guidance of head coach Mike LaFleur.

Here's seven combine questions that will be answered this week:

How Short Are Rueben Bain Jr.'s Arms?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium.

This seems like a silly topic, at least to football purists.

Bain was a monster in Miami, powering through opposing offensive lines and showing up in games that mattered. However, there's serious concern around his arm size, which is reportedly less than the first percentile for players at his position.

Now, when Bain is on the field, he's a destroyer. There's no arguing that. However, the concern with his arm size will be his ability to create separation from NFL offensive tackles and allowing their reach advantage to slow him down.

If he's available at No. 3, the Cardinals could strongly consider him — but they'll have to determine if this is actually a red flag or not.

How Well Can Spencer Fano Test Athletically?

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Cardinals need a solution at right tackle, and while Miami's Francis Mauigoa is projected to be the top candidate at that spot, perhaps Utah's Spencer Fano can make some noise this week.

Fano has experience playing both tackle spots and is solid in both pass/run duties. However, Mauigoa is considered a safer, "plug-and-play' prospect thanks to his resume.

If the Cardinals are truly sold on a tackle prospect in the first round, perhaps Fano can test will in drills such as the three-cone and broad jump (to pair with impressive tape) and make a conversation difficult.

Will Ty Simpson Put Himself Out of Reach?

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium.

Simpson arguably has the most money to make for himself this week out of any prospect.

Simpson is considered to be a fringe first-round prospect, potentially making him available for the Cardinals at pick 34 in the second round.

Arizona obviously is gearing towards a future without Kyler Murray, and there's been multiple people suggesting the Cardinals like Simpson and he'd be a strong fit in the desert under LaFleur's guidance.

However, a strong week in meetings and in shorts at Lucas Oil Stadium will undoubtedly push his stock higher and ultimately out of reach for Arizona after the first day.

Will Any Slot WR Emerge as Clear-Cut Favorite?

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

The Cardinals are seeing Greg Dortch and Zay Jones march into free agency with a massive hole needing to be filled in the slot. Arizona, with other needs, won't be eying a wideout in the first two rounds.

However, they still need a fresh presence in the room — and there's a handful of players that can make themselves stand-out this week.

Players such as UCONN's Skyler Bell, Clemson's Antonio Williams and Georgia's Zachariah Branch are just a few names that can really stand out to Arizona this week. All offer something different, but a splash is needed to upgrade a room already featuring Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. moving forward.

Can Caleb Downs Nail Interviews?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium.

Ossenfort has been adamant in his approach of taking the best player available on his draft boards, regardless of position or need.

We just might find out if that's true if Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is available.

Downs is widely viewed as the next "can't miss" prospect, as several scouts have labeled him one of the best defensive players to emerge in some time.

The Cardinals will see Jalen Thompson depart for free agency while Budda Baker and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson are set to be the team's starting duo moving into 2026.

Safety isn't a need, and there's other more urgent situations to solve — but if Downs truly is what many believe he is, Arizona might have to think twice before passing on him.

Can Cardinals Find Diamond in Rough RB?

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend.

Jeremiyah Love will be the top running back taken, and while Arizona technically is in play for his services, we'll have big picture problems if he lands with the Cardinals as a No. 3 pick.

However, the Cardinals still need to figure out their running back room. James Conner is a cut candidate thanks to his age and season-ending foot injury while the jury is largely still out on Trey Benson.

While there's rumors Breece Hall makes sense in free agency, the Cardinals would do better in attacking the aftermarket of running backs in the draft.

There's always a plethora of players that can emerge as diamonds in the rough as a ball-carrier — and it will be up to Ossenfort and his scouting department to match production and potential this week with interviews.

Who Will Make Arizona's 3rd Overall Pick Worth Trading For?

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort at a press conference at the Cardinals training facility.

It's no secret Ossenfort likes to wheel-and-deal during NFL drafts, and with several needs on his team, Ossenfort again could entertain a trade down the board.

Yet this class is shaping up to be a bit more... unknown compared to recent iterations, at least at the very top of the board. If they're serious about trading down, the Cardinals will need an organization to fall in love with a prospect, so much so that they're willing to move up to No. 3.

So, who will it be?

Can Ohio State's Arvell Reese stamp himself as another Micah Parsons-level prospect? Will any team truly value Downs as the best player in the draft? Can anybody else have a meteoric rise to make Ossenfort's pick more valuable?

So much can change, but this week will be big in shaping exactly how valuable Arizona's pick will be.