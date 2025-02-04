Cardinals Named Landing Spot For Seahawks LB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could be looking to replace starting inside linebacker Kyzir White in free agency this offseason, and a division rival could be of some assistance.
Pro Football Focus recently went through their list of NFL free agent fits, and for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones, the Cardinals were named as a potential landing spot.
"Despite being traded twice in the last calendar year, Jones still maintains a solid grading profile, highlighted by his 86.2 run-defense grade with the Rams in 2023. At just 25 years old, Jones will certainly have his share of suitors in free agency, hoping to play on his upside," wrote Mason Cameron.
"Jonathan Gannon’s defense needs more talent and a quality linebacker to pair with Mack Wilson Sr. Armed with the cap space to facilitate the deal and familiarity having faced off with Jones during his time in Los Angeles and Seattle, adding Jones to the mix could pay dividends."
Arizona has roughly $70 million in cap space to work with this offseason and Jones has a projected market value of $13 million annually, according to Spotrac.
The departing White has an estimated market value of $5.8 million per season.
Jones - who just turned 25 years old - just finished his sixth season in the league and previously spent time with the Titans before being traded in the middle of the 2024 season.
He's talled 114+ total tackles in each of his last three seasons, playing in at least 15 games every year during that stretch.
That's similar production to what White accomplished in Arizona, so if they're concerned with finding a linebacker that can fill the box score, Jones does mirror that well.