Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Six-Time Pro Bowl WR

The Arizona Cardinals could bring some veteran talent and experience into the building.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen makes a catch Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals are in need of a wide receiver after failing to select one in the NFL Draft.

That's why NFL.com analyst Jeffri Chadiha listed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen as a potential fit for the Cardinals.

"There are plenty of teams who need veteran help at wide receiver, but Allen fits in Arizona because the Cardinals must unlock all the potential in Marvin Harrison Jr., who was the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft. Arizona leaned on young players like Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch to work with Harrison at receiver in 2024," Chadiha wrote.

"That’s not going to get it done, not for a team that displayed flashes of being closer to a playoff team than anybody imagined at this time last year. The 33-year-old Allen isn’t the same player he was in his prime -- he had four 100-catch seasons in the previous five years before being traded to Chicago in 2024 -- but he still knows how to operate from the slot. He delivered solid production with the Bears (70 receptions, 744 yards and seven touchdowns), and he can give quarterback Kyler Murray another dependable target to go along with tight end Trey McBride."

The Cardinals don't have much receiver depth behind Harrison Jr. Michael Wilson was the only wide receiver to tally more than 500 yards other than Harrison, the team's No. 4 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

This could lead to a lot of double-teaming this season unless Arizona puts someone dangerous on the other side of the field. Allen could fit the bill as a player who has seen a lot of success before. Allen managed to catch 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns last season with the Bears one year after hitting 1,243 yards as a 31-year-old veteran.

Allen could still have some mileage in the tank, enough to make one season with the Cardinals worth the move.

JEREMY BRENER

