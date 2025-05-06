What Could Cardinals Starting Offense Look Like?
The mission was clear from the start of the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals: Get better on defense.
Their free agency capital and six of their seven selections in the 2025 NFL Draft was spent on that side of the ball with the offense largely remaining untouched.
Was that the right decision? Time will tell.
Of course, there are a handful of open competitions on the offense ahead of the start of the season. The majority of them come on the offensive line, but don’t sleep on a shake up at the wide receiver position.
Other than that, Arizona has entrenched starters at quarterback, receiver, running back, tight end, and left tackle. Those are undoubtedly the most important positions for Arizona to have lockdown, but it does make my job a little boring.
Nonetheless, I’m going to make a super early prediction for the week one starting offense. I also want to mention a small handful of names to consider who may or may not be on the team.
Projecting Cardinals Starting Offense
QB: Kyler Murray
I shouldn’t have to explain this at all so I’m not going to. Murray has been starting quarterback since he was drafted first overall in 2019 and that’s not changing this year.
RB: James Conner
Conner has been one of, if not the best, running backs in recent memory for the Cardinals. He just signed an extension for the team as coming off consecutive 1,000 yard rushing seasons. He’s the starter until further notice.
WR1: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison was selected fourth overall last year to be Arizona's number one receiver for years to come. He showed off that potential as a rookie even in an up-and-down season, so he’s done nothing to lose that role now.
WR2: Michael Wilson
Arizona didn’t make any significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason. Wilson has been an acting number two receiver for the team the last two seasons and he will still hold that role in year three.
WR3: Zay Jones
Jones has been a quality receiver for a long time, but he made no impact for the team last year after coming off suspension. Do we have reason to believe that will be different this year given his prior success?
TE: Trey McBride
Another obvious start that doesn’t need any explaining. McBride has become a top-five tight end in the last two seasons and just signed a fat contract extension. He’s a borderline superstar.
LT: Paris Johnson Jr
Johnson was playing at a Pro Bowl level last year before he was knocked out of the season late with injury; he likely would have earned an alternate nomination. He will stay on the left side after the transition last year and pick up where he left off.
LG: Evan Brown
I was a big fan of the Cardinals' decision to bring back brown after a rock solid 2024 campaign. He could and should be upgraded down the road, but for this season, he’s more than adequate enough to hold down the spot.
CEN: Hjalte Froholdt
Froholdt is also a quality starting center who can get the job done. When he’s healthy he’s one of the more underrated starters at the position and will hopefully continue that trend in 2025.
RG: Isaiah Adams
No immediate solution has been made at right guard and at this point I don’t expect there to be one. Maybe a veteran could move inside, but the Cardinals drafted Adams for a reason and he appeared in 15 games last year. I’m betting he will get a shot at the position as good as anyone else.
RT: Kelvin Beachum
I’m a much bigger fan of Beachum starting at right tackle than I am even a healthy Jonah Williams. Although the veteran was mauling retirement over the offseason, he is committed for at least one more year and I think he can do just enough to make the position work.
Guys to keep an eye on:
Greg Dortch (WR3):
Perhaps this is the season that Dortch puts everything together the way Cardinal fans have been manifesting. He’s everything that you would like in a slot receiver and brings a much different element compared to what Harrison and Wilson have on the outside.
Will Hernandez (RG):
I will continue to push my agenda for Arizona to bring back Hernandez until further notice. Considering the team made no attempt to bolster the position in any way, shape, or form this offseason, I don’t see why they can’t bring them back.
Even coming off an injury, he may be your best option to start week one.
Nelson Agholor (WR3):
Fans treat Agholor as some kind of toxic receiver. When the reality is, he’s an average veteran. What’s wrong with that? I find there to be just as much if not more value with him playing the slot as Jones, but he also has far more speed and can contribute to the offense with such.