Cardinals Named Top Fit for Jets CB
The Arizona Cardinals approach 2025's free agency period with a handful of glaring needs across the team.
Spots such as edge rusher, defensive line and offensive line are in obvious needs of upgrading, though a hot topic around the desert is Arizona's cornerback depth.
The Cardinals tout a fairly young group entering the offseason, and there's arguments to be made for whether or not Arizona should spend significant capital on upgrading the cornerback room.
The 33rd Team believes the Cardinals should indeed be on the lookout, and they've got one specific name in mind ahead of free agency.
Is D.J. Reed Really Needed for Cardinals?
"Garrett Williams has been a very solid slot corner for the Cardinals, but they're in major need of some competition at cornerback," wrote Tyler Brooke.
"Despite a lack of top-tier talent at most spots, the Cardinals' defense was surprisingly solid, ranking 14th by defensive DVOA in 2024. Rookie Max Melton showed some promise in his first year in the league, and while fellow cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has been solid, he could be a cap casualty after the 2025 season as a cap-savings measure.
"Reed would be an upgrade over either of Arizona's current starting cornerbacks. They also have $71 million in cap space to work with, so finding some productive and reliable veterans to bolster the defensive side of the ball should be a top priority for their front office."
Reed, perhaps more than anything, would be a luxury signing by Arizona.
The old adage of "you can never have enough cornerbacks" is true - though the Cardinals really seem to be comfortable and confident in their young crew of corners featuring Williams, Melton and Starling Thomas.
“Yeah, I think so. Let me go with my baby. I think the back end did a really good job and I don't think that we've played to our ceiling. I think we've got another level to hit to play better," head coach Jonathan Gannon said on his group of cornerbacks.
"... I feel really good about the whole trajectory of all the groups. With saying that, all those groups have to be better, so that's just kind of how I am, honestly. I'm very pleased with a lot of guys, but we're not there yet.”
Reed would add another upgrade to the room, though the Cardinals would be much wiser allotting free agent money to other position groups to better fill the roster.