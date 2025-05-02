All Cardinals

Cardinals Named Top Landing Spot For Pro Bowl WR

The Arizona Cardinals could add a high-end wide receiver to the team.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals were expected to take a wide receiver to help with depth going into the 2025 NFL Draft.

The draft came and went and the Cardinals selected five defensive players and an offensive tackle, leaving the wide receiver room as-is for the time being.

NFL.com writer Kevin Patra listed the Cardinals as a potential landing spot for former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper, who remains one of the league's top free agents.

"The Cardinals haven't added a legitimate second fiddle to Marvin Harrison Jr. this offseason, seemingly content to ride with Zay Jones, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and free agent Simi Fehoko in 2025. Signing Cooper on the cheap would give Kyler Murray a veteran weapon who can win on the boundary. Cooper might not be as speedy as he used to be, but he could take on some of the vertical clear-out routes that Harrison ran last year, opening up the second-year player to eat in the intermediate level," Patra wrote.

Cooper was traded by the Cleveland Browns ahead of the trade deadline last season to the Bills, who needed an extra target for quarterback and eventual MVP Josh Allen. Cooper didn't pan out like the Bills had hoped, and he remains a free agent that any of the 32 teams can sign.

Cooper was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and after a decade in the league, he still has something left in the tank. The Cardinals could look to add Cooper as a No. 2 option behind Marvin Harrison Jr., and that could elevate the offense tremendously in the upcoming season.

If the receiving corps stayed as-is, the Cardinals would probably see Harrison get double teamed frequently, so they need to be able to add a threat on the opposite side of the field so that the No. 1 target can get the ball easier.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News