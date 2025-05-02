Cardinals Named Top Landing Spot For Pro Bowl WR
The Arizona Cardinals were expected to take a wide receiver to help with depth going into the 2025 NFL Draft.
The draft came and went and the Cardinals selected five defensive players and an offensive tackle, leaving the wide receiver room as-is for the time being.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra listed the Cardinals as a potential landing spot for former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper, who remains one of the league's top free agents.
"The Cardinals haven't added a legitimate second fiddle to Marvin Harrison Jr. this offseason, seemingly content to ride with Zay Jones, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and free agent Simi Fehoko in 2025. Signing Cooper on the cheap would give Kyler Murray a veteran weapon who can win on the boundary. Cooper might not be as speedy as he used to be, but he could take on some of the vertical clear-out routes that Harrison ran last year, opening up the second-year player to eat in the intermediate level," Patra wrote.
Cooper was traded by the Cleveland Browns ahead of the trade deadline last season to the Bills, who needed an extra target for quarterback and eventual MVP Josh Allen. Cooper didn't pan out like the Bills had hoped, and he remains a free agent that any of the 32 teams can sign.
Cooper was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and after a decade in the league, he still has something left in the tank. The Cardinals could look to add Cooper as a No. 2 option behind Marvin Harrison Jr., and that could elevate the offense tremendously in the upcoming season.
If the receiving corps stayed as-is, the Cardinals would probably see Harrison get double teamed frequently, so they need to be able to add a threat on the opposite side of the field so that the No. 1 target can get the ball easier.