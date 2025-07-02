3 Arizona Cardinals Narratives to Watch Ahead of Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals are just over three weeks away from training camp. Football is almost here.
Ahead of camp, the Cardinals still have some intriguing questions surrounding them. Despite how many questions were answered in the offseason, now is the time to see those answers manifest in a more tangible way.
Here are three narratives to watch ahead of training camp:
1: Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray & Marvin Harrison Jr.
It's an obvious one, but an important one. QB Kyler Murray and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. need to find their own rhythm. They've already been working together, and it's clear that Harrison has improved in many facets — mentally and physically.
The key will be to see just how natural that connection looks. If it looks like the two have been playing together for years, that could be a sign that big numbers may be coming in the 2025 season.
It may not be everything if they don't, and one can't always tell from practice reps, but there simply needs to be a different feel to their connection after a year that looked sluggish.
2: Who Stands Out Among Arizona Cardinals' DL?
The Cardinals added immense talent to their defensive line in the offseason. They brought in free agents, drafted front-seven players and re-signed some of their more promising young players.
Not to mention, first-round DL Darius Robinson is also looking to make a big impact in year two.
With a much-improved slate of depth and some high-quality starters both on the interior and along the edge, the question becomes: who will stand out?
Will Robinson assert himself as the dominant force he looked like before his injury in 2024? Will Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson assert their dominance as the seasoned veterans? Will Walter Nolen III be a DROY candidate?
3: How Healthy Can The Arizona Cardinals Stay?
The Cardinals have much more depth to withstand injury ahead of 2025 than they did this time last year. With that said, training camp has claimed many a star young player's season.
There's no way to completely avoid injury, and Arizona very well may have to endure another bout of the injury bug, but if they can get most of their roster to the regular season intact (particularly defensively) that makes execution that much easier in the coming year.
Hold on just a little longer, Cardinals fans. Football is on the horizon.