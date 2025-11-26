Marvin Harrison Jr. Headlines Key Cardinals Back at Practice

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals saw a much-welcomed return of some key players to Wednesday's practice.

Faces such as Will Johnson, Garrett Williams, Darius Robinson, Trey Benson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. were present as the Cardinals began their prep for Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not spotted were all of Walter Nolen, Dadrion-Taylor Demerson, Will Hernandez, Baron Browning, Kelvin Beachum, Emari Demercado, Kei’Trel Clark and Josh Sweat.

Both the Cardinals and Buccaneers will reveal their first injury reports ahead of Week 13 later today, so we'll know practice statuses then.

More on the potential emergence of Harrison and others this week

Harrison, the team's No. 1 receiver, has missed the last two games with appendicitis. He hasn't practiced since initially being ruled out - so his return to the field is potentially a step in the right direction.

Arizona's offense has seen Michael Wilson take a massive leap into WR1 duties, and should Harrison return to action, it will be interesting to see how the Cardinals navigate target share against Tampa Bay.

Robinson, the other 2024 first-round pick, was questionable last week but ultimately played with a groin injury that previously saw him miss time.

He's been underwhelming this season in the box score, though with Nolen already ruled out for Week 13, the Cardinals can't suffer more injuries in the trenches.

Williams was also questionable with an ankle injury entering Sunday before being cleared. He intercepted Trevor Lawrence to mark one of four Cardinals turnovers forced against Jacksonville despite the loss.

Johnson has missed three consecutive games thanks to back/hip injuries, though he did practice last week before being questionable and ultimately out.

Benson is seven days into his three-week window to return from injured reserve after suffering a knee injury back in Week 4. He also practiced last week.

Cardinals Have Massive Test Ahead

"Great week, Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Going to play a really good football team. This team's good. I know they've lost a couple in a row here to some really good teams," said head coach Jonathan Gannon this morning.

"A lot of really good players. A lot of respect for (Buccaneers Head Coach) Todd Bowles, how he runs his whole team and what they do on defense. Offensively, they're very creative. (Buccaneers QB) Baker's (Mayfield) a really good player. They've got a bunch of good players, so a big-time challenge.”

