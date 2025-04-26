BREAKING: Cardinals Draft Oregon Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- The 2025 NFL Draft continues to fall in the Arizona Cardinals' favor.
After adding names such as Walter Nolen and Will Johnson to their roster in the first two rounds, the Cardinals finished up Day 2 with third-round pick Oregon Ducks pass rusher Jordan Burch, who was taken with the 78th overall pick.
After satisfying needs at defensive line and cornerback, all eyes were on positions such as wide receiver, offensive line and edge rusher.
Ultimately, the Cardinals opted for another pass rusher, making it three consecutive picks in a row for Arizona on the defensive side of the ball.
From Burch's NFL.com scouting profile:
"Burch’s tape can be inconsistent, but he offers physical traits and upside as a rusher. As a run defender, his length and play strength flashes, but he simply doesn’t play with the block destruction or aggression you want to see for a player of his size. As a pass rusher, he’s a more energetic player with good get-off, long strides and the bend to turn the corner or unleash a bull-rush. He needs to work on adding skill to his hands and becoming more creative as a rusher to create quick wins. Burch leaves too many plays on the field, but the upside will have teams anxious to light the fire and get more out of him."
Burch was voted as a third-team All-Big Ten player after his 2024 season consisted of 8.5 sacks, 32 pressures, 31 tackles and 11 TFL's.
He spent the first three years of his career at South Carolina before transferring to Oregon for the final two seasons of his career.
Burch is a 6-4, 279-pound edge rusher who was projected as a second-round pick before landing in the third. He initially played defensive tackle before he was moved to defensive end.