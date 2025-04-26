All Cardinals

Cardinals Draft Texas Longhorns OL

The Arizona Cardinals add to the trenches late in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns left guard Hayden Conner (76) during pregame against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have drafted Texas Longhorns guard Hayden Conner with the 211th pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Conner joins Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, Jordan Burch, Cody Simon and Denzel Burke in Arizona's draft class.

Conner started 43 games for Texas at left guard and allowed just four sacks during his four-year career.

Many believed the Cardinals would have addressed the offensive line earlier, though Conner becomes the first pick on the offensive side of the ball for Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort.

"Experienced guard with the measurables to get a longer look from NFL teams. Conner has a broad, well-built frame and his natural power is evident when he lands with some momentum. He played well against Michigan’s Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, but a lack of athleticism makes him scheme-dependent," his NFL.com scouting report reads.

"His size impedes static pass rushers looking to push the pocket, but he’s ill-equipped to match the movements of an active rusher. Conner is above average as a run blocker, but he might be too overmatched athletically to make it long-term."

Conner is projected to be a good pass protector at the next level, though he's considered to be limited athletically.

The Cardinals have their left guard spot solidified with Evan Brown, though their right guard starting gig is up for grabs. Previous starter Will Hernandez is still a free agent while some believe second-year lineman Isaiah Adams could take the role full time moving into 2025.

Conner did also play a bit of center during the College Football Playoffs.

