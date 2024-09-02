Report: Cardinals OC Could Get HC Interviews
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have been impressed with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who is approaching his second season in charge of the team's offense.
Don't be fooled by Arizona's 4-13 mark last season: The Cardinals hung in majority of games they weren't supposed to be in - most without starting quarterback Kyler Murray - and Petzing's offense was a large portion as to why.
With 2024 on the horizon, Petzing's offense is expected to make a massive leap with Murray fully healthy alongside the addition of No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. next to talented skill position players such as Trey McBride, James Conner, Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson.
The Cardinals' offense could propel Arizona to new heights, while also showcasing Petzing as a potential head coaching candidate for teams across the league.
From The Athletic's Jeff Howe:
"Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s scheme has drawn rave reviews around the league, and there’s widespread belief he’ll draw head coaching interviews after the season. Rival executives are also impressed by general manager Monti Ossenfort’s roster reconstruction in a very short amount of time. The Cardinals’ ceiling may be limited by a brutally difficult division, but they’re absolutely on the rise."- The Athletic's Jeff Howe
There was some expected turnover on Arizona's staff approaching this past offseason, though virtually everybody stayed - including Petzing.
Young play-callers are the newest trend in NFL head coaches, and if the Cardinals indeed do live up to the hype, Petzing may very well find himself in the mix for interviews next offseason.