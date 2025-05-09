All Cardinals

Cardinals Offseason Report Card Grade Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals have been judged for their offseason performance.

Jeremy Brener

Josh Sweat speaks to members of the media at the Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe
Josh Sweat speaks to members of the media at the Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals have made it their goal to try and improve going into next season.

Their free agency and draft were reflective of that, putting the Cardinals in position to compete for their first winning season since 2021. The biggest additions were Josh Sweat in free agency and Walter Nolen in the first round of the draft. They will join Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson, both of whom are also joining the defensive line this season.

The team also added Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, giving head coach Jonathan Gannon the best defense he's worked with since arriving back in 2023.

Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano graded the Cardinals' offseason, giving them a "B+" for their efforts.

"The Cardinals could have a top-10 defense this season thanks to their splash signing of Sweat, who reunited with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator and Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon," Manzano wrote.

"Nolen is a boom-or-bust defensive tackle, but he’ll get the benefit of leaning on veterans Campbell and Tomlinson. Suddenly, the Cardinals have depth and talent on a defensive front that desperately needed help since Gannon arrived in 2023. The secondary could also be much-improved if Johnson is healthy and makes teams regret his surprising fall into the second round. The Cardinals rightfully prioritized their defense, but they might have settled for an offense that faltered after a 6–4 start last season. 

The Cardinals offense will be the question mark when it comes to the team. If they are serviceable, they will have a chance at getting back to the playoffs, but if they regress, things could look rough for the team as it attempts to get back into relevancy in the NFC playoff picture.

In the meantime, the Cardinals are hosting their annual rookie minicamp this weekend to get their first-year players acquainted with their program.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News