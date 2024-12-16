Cardinals OL Reacts to Scoring Rare TD
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals finally found victory again in 30-17 fashion over the New England Patriots in Week 15.
One play stood above all in their win at State Farm Stadium, however.
OL Jonah Williams, who hustled from the other side of the field, recovered a Greg Dortch fumble in the end zone to score the game's first touchdown.
It was a play that could have made the difference between a win or loss, and afterwards he spoke with reporters about the play in the locker room:
"I was pulling around for a linebacker and sort of blocked him, and then saw the corner out of my eye the ball come out and just mad-dashed to try to get on it. Didn't really realize what happened till after, when Paris [Johnson] told me I scored a touchdown," he said.
Williams was actually questionable ahead of game time due to illness but ended up playing.
The play was very close for Williams, who was just inches away from landing out of bounds when he recovered the ball in the end zone.
"Yeah, I was very worried about that. That's why I wasn't really sure what happened till after, it was like did I go out? But I guess I didn't," he said.
Williams also told reporters the ball would be painted and he'd put in on display somewhere in his house.
You never truly know what's going to happen on an NFL football field, and Sunday's win in Arizona was just the latest evidence of that.