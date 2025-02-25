Cardinals Open to Upgrading QB Position
INDIANAPOLIS -- Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was quite excited to see reporters at his annual media availability here at the NFL Scouting Combine.
For roughly 15 minutes, Ossenfort fielded questions about the offseason, free agency, and NFL draft among other topics.
One major point of discussion in Arizona this offseason is the play of quarterback Kyler Murray, who enters his seventh and perhaps most important season with the organization after struggling down the stretch of 2024.
Backup quarterback Clayton Tune hasn't seen much action - though the glimpses we have seen from the former Houston passer hasn't exactly exuded confidence from the organization or fan base.
Ossenfort told reporters today he's all in favor of bringing in more competition to the quarterback room this offseason:
"I think everything's on the table," said Ossenfort.
"We're gonna look at every means, whether it's quarterback or any other position. I think you can never have enough competition at any spot. We never want to get to a point where we're just handing jobs out.
"We're going to look to add, whether that's free agency, draft, I think that's absolutely an avenue at [the] quarterback room. You can add any position on our team, we're going to look to add [talent]."
What that exact upgrade would look like is unknown, though Arizona - if serious about doing so - would likely gear themselves towards a veteran with starting experience much like they tried to do last offseason with Desmond Ridder.
With the Cardinals on the brink of being a postseason contender, having a quarterback that's ready to fill in for Murray at the drop of a hat is invaluable.
If free agency is a bust, Arizona may use one of their final picks on a developmental passer - though would that bring more success than Tune?
Without overstating the obvious, the Cardinals would have to spend a premium pick on a legitimate passer, though Arizona would be doing a disservice by doing so with Murray already in the helm and ready to make a playoff push next year.
The Cardinals would much prefer either avenue to produce a quarterback who can utilize their legs if needed (see: Ridder or Joshua Dobbs in previous times).
When evaluating the quarterback position, we listed two players each from the draft, free agency and even taking the trade route to upgrade the room - you can see that here.