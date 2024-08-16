Cardinals OT Named Top Trade Candidate
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals - like any team - will be forced to reduce their roster to 53 players ahead of the regular season, making for some tough calls when decisions need to be made.
We have a general grip of who will emerge as starters and who has established themselves as top contributors elsewhere.
There's always a handful of names to watch in terms of potential trades this time of year, and Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was nominated as Arizona's top candidate to be dealt as the preseason continues by Bleacher Report.
"With new additions made at either tackle spot the last few offseasons, Kelvin Beachum could find himself on the way out in Arizona," wrote Ryan Fowler.
"While Beachum brings experience and stability to Arizona's offensive line, the Cardinals remain in a transitional phase in year two under Jonathon Gannon. With the focus set on 2023 first-rounder Paris Johnson and offseason addition Jonah Williams, sending Beachum off in return for draft capital would provide the Cardinals with added ammo heading into next year's draft.
"At 35 years old, a starting spot looks far-fetched for Beachum. However, while his role in Arizona remains minimal at this point in time, Beachum could find a home with a team that suffers injury at the position during the preseason slate, carving a path for snaps."
Arizona wouldn't go out of their way to trade Beachum, though if an injury-plagued team called the Cardinals and wanted to talk business, general manager Monti Ossenfort would be all ears with both starting spots solidified.
Beachum has started numerous games for the Cardinals since arriving in 2020.
While his best football is behind him, he's still served as a strong secondary option behind guys such as Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams.
Would Arizona be confident in rookie Christian Jones to anchor either side of the line? If so, Beachum might be more expandable.