Cardinals Owner: Kyler Murray Needs to Take Next Step
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals march into the 2025 offseason with numerous questions surrounding the team - and while Kyler Murray's immediate future in the desert isn't in question - there sure are a lot of eyes on what next season holds.
Murray's entering his seventh year in the league and has yet to consistently live up to his ceiling as a top pick in the draft. After displaying promise, the Cardinals awarded him a massive contract and just one postseason appearance accompanies his resume.
Football is a team sport - that's not entirely Murray's fault - though the clock feels like it's ticking for Murray to make good on his potential.
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill believes he can - though he told Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM Murray needs to take the next step.
Michael Bidwill Wants to See Kyler Murray Take Next Step
“What he is is a dual threat quarterback. When he’s healthy he scares every defensive coordinator and he has a chance to change the game with his feet and with his arm,” Bidwill told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta (h/t Tyler Drake).
“When you look at it, we’ve got to continue to rely on him and he’s got to play at a high level. He knows that.
“He’s working hard. … He needs to take the next step and we’re excited about our future with Kyler. He’s a great quarterback. I think we need to continue to build around that offense for him.”
There's certainly optimism around Murray, and for good reason.
At his best, Murray is a top ten quarterback in the league. His athletic prowess and ability to make some pretty impressive throws down the field and near the sideline highlight his skillset.
Yet often times his turnovers and overall inconsistency has haunted him - and 2024 was a perfect tale of that.
With the Cardinals 6-4 entering their bye week, Murray was widely viewed as a potential MVP candidate. Yet after the bye week, Murray turned the ball over eight times as the Cardinals sputtered out of the postseason race.
It's never been a question on if Murray has the talent - that's clearly the case.
However, Arizona needs to see Murray become a more stable presence at the quarterback position moving into 2025 - and it truly feels like we're entering a make-or-break year for the Cardinals' franchise passer.